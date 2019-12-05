Unusual foggy look for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley experienced weather more typical to other parts of the country Wednesday. A rainy day led to a foggy evening.

The patchy fog made for an experience that doesn’t often happen in Southern Nevada. The National Weather Serrvice issued a Dense Fog Advisory for almost all of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and extreme southern California. It was set to expire at 8am Thursday.

Wednesday’s storm officially dropped brought 0.34″ of rain in Las Vegas, with some neighborhoods reporting up to half an inch. The mountains surrounding the valley got between 6 and 12 inches of new snow.

An 8 News Now time lapse video captured the fog event.