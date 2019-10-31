Unseasonably cold temperatures prompt freeze warning in the Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unseasonably cold temperatures will grip the Valley through Halloween, with a freeze warning in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday.

A freeze warning means we will see sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees in some areas. The coldest temperatures will be seen around 6 a.m.

Halloween will be on the chilly side, with 62 degrees being the high for the day. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s at night. After Thursday, we’ll experience a gradual warming trend, with temperatures climbing back to the low- to mid-70s by the weekend.