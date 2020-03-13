UNR will begin online classes on March 23, campus remains open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Reno is taking action amid coronavirus concerns on their campus. In a statement released to 8 News Now, that despite that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on campus, the university detailed their efforts to diminish the spread of the virus.

In the statement they added that as of Monday, March 23 and following Spring Break, students will begin online for-credit courses and detailed their remote/virtual plan:

University to move to alternate operations March 23, 2020. All classes will move online. Campus to remain open. Visit https://t.co/M3Sujd3UAl for details, resources and ongoing updates. pic.twitter.com/phqL4el2fF — Univ. of Nevada Reno (@unevadareno) March 13, 2020 UNR goes virtual by having students do all their work online

“The University has compiled an extensive list of resources to assist in delivering courses online. All faculty, staff, and students have access to Zoom Pro, an enterprise video conferencing platform with real-time messaging and content sharing. The University is also directing all students to remain home and not return to campus following the completion of Spring Break March 22, until further notice. Kerii Garcia, Interim Marketing and Communications Director for UNR

The university is also advising students who live on campus and do not have an option of staying home after Spring Break, that they call the University Residential Life and Housing at 775-784-1113.

The school has also created a Novel Coronavirus Information Page which is providing updates to all students, staff, parents and community about COVID-19.