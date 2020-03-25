UNR to hold ‘virtual’ spring commencement for graduating students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Reno made an announcement Tuesday that they are cancelling their in-person spring 2020 commencement. The university, instead, decided that it will hold the commencement in a “virtual fashion.” UNR said more information on the ceremony will be released later.

In a statement on their student resources page, UNR said:

“The hardest decision University leadership had to make regarding commencement. Given current governmental directives and an overarching concern for everyone’s health and safety, the University will not be able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May. Commencement is not cancelled. Our regularly scheduled commencements for Spring 2020 will occur in virtual fashion. In this way the celebration of our graduates’ achievements may be accessed safely by family and friends from anywhere in the world. More information will be forthcoming.”

In an effort to provide some sense of stability during this time of uncertainty, University leaders made three important decisions today. We hope this will help students and their families plan the remainder of the semester accordingly. #NevadaStrong https://t.co/HDUow49Fhb — Univ. of Nevada Reno (@unevadareno) March 25, 2020

UNLV has not yet announced plans to change their spring 2020 graduation ceremonies.

To follow updates on this, you can visit UNR’s Novel Coronavirus Information page.