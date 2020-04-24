UNR to adjust student recruitment amid pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – The University of Nevada, Reno has attempted to make the college selection process easier for students and their families by hosting live virtual tours, waiving deposits and extending course registration deadlines.

University officials say the deadline to commit was extended from May 1 to June 1. The campus is closed and the $250 registration fee to secure a spot is waived for families experiencing a financial hardship.

The university will not to require the ACT and SAT tests for students unable to take them because of school closures.

As of Thursday, at least 195 people have died of COVID-19 in Nevada and more than 4,200 have tested positive.