UNR study shows one-third of Nevadans will skip COVID-19 vaccine

RENO — A new study shows that about one-third of Nevada residents are unlikely to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

But one of the lead researchers in the study by the state and the UNR says people’s explanations of their reasoning suggests it’s possible to persuade many to change their minds.

About 35% of the 5,000 Nevada residents who responded to the survey made public Wednesday stated they were not at all or not too likely to get vaccinated.

UNR’s Dr. Mark Riddle says safety and efficacy were the most important factors people cited. He thinks experts can make a case that the vaccine is safe and effective.