UNR students told to move out by March 25

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — University of Nevada, Reno students will soon be forced to leave campus. In an email from the university, students were told they have to move out of campus housing by March 25.

Students who must stay on campus, or who have nowhere else to go, will be able to stay on campus, but they will most likely be relocated from their current living situation.

Below is the full email that was sent to students:

Dear Wolf Pack Resident,

As we continue to live in unprecedented times, we hope you are taking care of yourself. While there are no known cases of COVID-19 on our campus at this time, per the March 17 directive from Governor Sislolak and Nevada System of Higher Education, Chancellor Riley, we have made the decision that residents need to move out of their residential spaces by Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 5 p.m. This includes Canada, Great Basin, Juniper, the Nevada LLC, Manzanita, Peavine, Sierra and Wolf Pack Tower. Residents in Ponderosa Village Apartments are allowed to remain in their units.

Shortly, you will receive an email from your Resident Director/Graduate Resident Director with a link specific to your building to sign up for a check-out date/time from Friday, March 20 to Wednesday, March 25. Because your health is paramount, these appointment times have been designed to ensure social distancing as students are checking out. We are following recommendations to avoid situations where too many people are sharing the same space at the same time.

We are currently reviewing ways to provide a partial meal-plan-only refund for residents who have not been able to use their meal plan. Additional information will be forthcoming.

With respect to campus housing, however, residents remain financially responsible for their housing assignments even if they are off-campus. Because the residence halls are open, all of the financing, utility, personnel, and other operating expenses continue. Further, housing assignments are made based upon semester or annual contracts; there are no established weekly or monthly options or rates.

We understand some students may not be able to check out of their assignments as they may have extenuating circumstances and must remain in on- campus housing (e.g., international students, foster youth, etc.). We are committed to honor the license agreement for these students and provide housing and dining options until the end of the semester (May 13, 2020). For this reason, IF YOU MUST REMAIN IN HOUSING for the remainder of this semester, as you have no place to go or are unable to get home, please complete this 30-second REQUEST TO STAY FORM by Saturday, March 21 by 5 p.m.

Students who receive approval to remain on-campus will likely be relocated to other on-campus housing. Please note dining options on campus will be limited but meal plans will still be in effect for residential students when virtual learning/classes are in session.

We recognize this process has been disruptive and inconvenient, and we thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this unique situation for which we have never experienced in our lifetimes. Our primary goal is to keep you safe and healthy. If you have any questions or our team can help in any way, please call Residential Life, Housing, or Dining Services at 775-784-1113 or email housing@unr.edu.

Dean Kennedy, Ph.D. Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing, and Dining Services