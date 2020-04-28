UNR student’s ‘Shopping Angels’ service delivers groceries to those in-need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada college student is receiving national attention for a service she started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jayde Powell’s program focuses on free grocery delivery to those who are at high-risk.

Powell had a big moment on the popular morning program “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” Monday morning. The TV hosts recognized the 20-year-old as a helping hero.

Powell, a UNR student, started “Shopping Angels” to address a critical need to the doorsteps of the sick and elderly.

“The clients are able to pick up their items and leave cash in its place, or if they’re paying electronically, they pay the volunteer directly,” she explained.

When not giving interviews or studying, Powell is connecting those in need from her home.

“I never expected it in a million years to get as big as it has today.”

Powell got the idea to organize this service during the pandemic after speaking with her mother, who mentioned she was calling their elderly neighbors to see if they needed anything.

“I was like, that makes so much sense, you know, going to shop for somebody who can’t who is at risk,” she said.

Her campaign of kindness stretches across the country, as well as internationally in Canada and Australia. She estimated her 8,000 US volunteers have made more than 600 deliveries so far.

“At the time, there’s a lot more volunteers than there are clients,” Powell revealed. “So, we want to bridge that divide and get the word out more.”

She’s sharing the message to help people not only in Las Vegas, but around the world.

If you’d like to help with Powell’s mission, you can donate on her organization’s GoFundMe. If you want to volunteer or request service, click here.