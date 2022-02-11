UNR students, faculty urge return to campus mask mandate

RENO — Hundreds of students and faculty at UNR are urging state education officials to reinstate the mask mandate on campus a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak rescinded the statewide requirement that masks be worn in public places.

More than 800 people had signed an online petition that graduate students began circulating Friday as part of the plea for Nevada’s System of Higher Education (NSHE) to restore the mandate on their campus.

The president of the Nevada Faculty Alliance said repealing the mandate was a step backward.

NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose issued an update on Thursday saying NSHE institutions would follow the governor’s lead and no longer require masks indoors.