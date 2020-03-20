UNR revises its dorm policy, extends move out day, offers some refunds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just one day after telling college students they had to be out of their University of Nevada, Reno dorms by Wednesday and wouldn’t receive refunds, the university revised its policy.
UNR released a statement Friday morning saying it was responding to feedback and did not want to cause further turmoil for families.
“We understand that families may be experiencing hardships and inability to travel as they deal with extremely trying circumstances related to the outbreak of coronavirus. ”University of Nevada, Reno
Students will have until May 13 to move out of the dorms and will receive a 25% refund of their rental agreement. Students, such as international students, who may not have other housing alternatives can remain on campus and be responsible for the completion of their rental and meal contracts.
Here is what university released:
- The University will refund to all student residents who have been asked to stay home in order to receive remote instruction, 25% of their rental payment. This figure is based on current resident housing contracts and eight weeks of occupancy thus far in the semester. These refunds will be processed as these residents are identified and issued within 14 days.
- Those students with extenuating circumstances who have been approved to remain in on-campus housing (for example, international students, students who are homeless, in foster situations, or from areas where travel has been ordered to cease) will continue to be responsible for completion of their rental and meal plan contracts.
- If a student resident has belongings remaining in the residence hall room after spring break, those rooms will be locked and the owner of these belongings will remove materials by May 13. One does not need to return immediately nor does one have to fill out a survey with explanation of extenuating circumstances. As always, students unable to meet the May 13 deadline should notify the Housing office by May 1 so that accommodations can be made.
- For those who purchased meal plans and cannot use them due to their absence from campus, a prorated refund will be issued for the number of weeks remaining in the term.
If there are any questions or the Residential Life, Housing, and Dining Services team can help in any way, please call 775-784-1113 or email housing@unr.edu.