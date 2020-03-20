UNR revises its dorm policy, extends move out day, offers some refunds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just one day after telling college students they had to be out of their University of Nevada, Reno dorms by Wednesday and wouldn’t receive refunds, the university revised its policy.

UNR released a statement Friday morning saying it was responding to feedback and did not want to cause further turmoil for families.

“We understand that families may be experiencing hardships and inability to travel as they deal with extremely trying circumstances related to the outbreak of coronavirus. ” University of Nevada, Reno

Students will have until May 13 to move out of the dorms and will receive a 25% refund of their rental agreement. Students, such as international students, who may not have other housing alternatives can remain on campus and be responsible for the completion of their rental and meal contracts.

Here is what university released: