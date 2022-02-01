UNR fires contractor after dissatisfaction over COVID-19 testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students, faculty and staff at UNR will be getting their COVID-19 tests at the University’s Student Health Center after the university fired the company that was providing testing services.

In a Tuesday news release in Reno, UNR announced that it’s terminating the contract with Northshore Clinical Laboratories “due to the institution’s dissatisfaction with Northshore’s service in helping to conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing.”

UNR President Brian Sandoval issued a statement, saying, “This announcement does not in any way change our focus, which is to provide timely on-campus COVID-19 testing for our campus community.”

The health center, which was already involved in testing, planned to close on Wednesday in preparation for assuming all testing beginning Thursday. After that, free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“In addition to reaching out to the State of Nevada for assistance, we are also planning to explore additional resources from the region’s health organizations as well other University resources in order to meet the on-campus testing needs,” Sandoval said.