UNR announces it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNR announced it’s received approval from the state and Washoe County to hold an in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

To our @unevadareno Class of 2020 and Class of 2021, I hope that this welcome news provides you with the chance to smile, to anticipate the excitement of Commencement, and to feel optimistic about the possibilities of our future. #GoPack! https://t.co/F1TreWJ2rk pic.twitter.com/hXaS71j4Tu — Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) March 29, 2021

According to a statement on the university’s website from UNR President Brian Sandoval, the commencement will also include 2020 and 2021 graduates

“In this time of pandemic uncertainty and the many sacrifices you’ve made, I hope that this welcome news provides you with the chance to smile, to anticipate the excitement of Commencement, and to feel optimistic about the possibilities of our future,” Sandoval wrote.

The commencement for the 2021 graduates will be held at Mackay Stadium on May 13, 14 and 15. Specific colleges will be assigned certain dates. The commencement for the 2020 graduates will also be at Mackay Stadium and held on May 12.

Graduates will be allowed up to four guests to attend the ceremony. All ceremonies will be live streamed. More information regarding ticketing procedures will be available shortly.

“It will be a different kind of ceremony, more socially distanced and more controlled. But it gives us the one thing we have needed for a long time: An opportunity to gather safely as an in-person community to celebrate our newest graduates,” Sandoval wrote.

UNLV announced more than a week ago it will be holding an in-person commencement ceremony for graduates.