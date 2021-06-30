UNO world championship debuts with $50K prize

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love to play UNO, you can put your skills to the test in the first-ever UNO Championship Series.

It’s all to celebrate the iconic card game’s 50th anniversary and will unite players from around the world in a digital tournament.

Starting this weekend, players from around the world will be working/playing to earn a spot in the finals through the UNO mobile app.

The invitational tournament will be held in Las Vegas in November with a grand prize of $50,000.

You can click here to get more information on how to participate.