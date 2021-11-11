‘UNO!’: First-ever championship tournament, ‘WILD’ 50th anniversary celebration being held at the Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The first-ever UNO Championship Tournament will be held Thursday night at Luxor’s HyperX Esports Arena.

Eight players will compete to win a $50,000 grand prize at the final Championship Series Vegas Invitational

The famous card game is also celebrating their 50th anniversary and social media is getting in on the fun, like tennis superstar Venus Williams who is also hosting the first-ever official championship series.

Hey @venuseswilliams, it’s game. set. draw 4. 😤 Tune in to the #UNOChampionshipSeries live stream Thursday 11/11 at 6pm PT at https://t.co/4Pah5JNLj0. pic.twitter.com/mV28nyOxWc — UNO (@realUNOgame) November 9, 2021

“Seeing thousands of our passionate fans come together from across the globe over their love of UNO is a testament to the power of this simple and universal game that transcends languages and cultures,” said Ray Adler, Global Head of Mattel Games.

Viewers from around the world can watch live on the UNO TikTok channel starting at 6:00 p.m.