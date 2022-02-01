Unnamed man’s actions shielded woman, children during Laughlin shooting, police report indicates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man used his vehicle to block a hail of gunfire, possibly saving a woman and her children from her husband Friday night during a shooting that left another man dead at a storage unit in Laughlin.

Two children were flown to a Las Vegas hospital by helicopter after they were hit by shrapnel during the shooting, police said. Their mother, identified as Ashley Rogers, was also hurt during the shooting. She was treated at a medical center in Laughlin. Additional information about their conditions was not available.

According to accounts provided to police, the man did several things that may have saved the lives of Rogers and her children. His name has been redacted from a Metro arrest report on the incident.

The man heard what he thought were gunshots just before he pulled into the Laughlin Boat and RV Storage entrance at 2445 Needles Highway Friday, but he didn’t think anything of it. As he pulled in, he opened the gate as another vehicle — a white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by Ashley Rogers — was waiting.

He told police he saw Rogers’ vehicle head toward a silver SUV where a storage unit had been opened. At that point, he heard multiple gunshots and saw the white Tahoe back out “in an expeditious manner.”

As the white Tahoe was backing up past him, the man “pulled between the silver SUV and the white Tahoe to block the gunfire from striking the white Tahoe,” according to the police report. He then turned his vehicle around and rammed the gate at the storage business to allow the white Tahoe to escape. Both vehicles were being fired on while the man rammed the gate.

Both vehicles left and drove to a nearby post office and called 911.

When police arrived at the storage facililty, they found 70-year-old John DeClark of Flagstaff, Arizona, dead from shotgun wounds. Manuell Rogers, 35, was arrested after police found him walking in a desert area away from the crime scene.

The man later told police he used his vehicle to block gunfire “because he saw children in the white Tahoe.” His vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

According to police, Manuell Rogers, 35, began acting erratically after arriving at home with his family on Friday night. After Ashley Rogers got out of the vehicle in the driveway, taking the couple’s four children with her, she waved to signal her husband to drive into the garage.

He reacted unusually and began yelling at her, eventually telling her he was going to “the storage unit” and driving off in the silver SUV, according to the report. Rogers loaded the children into the family’s white SUV, and went to the couple’s storage unit, where the shooting unfolded.

Later, Ashley Rogers told police her husband had been in a crash about two years ago and had failed to begin treatment that he was scheduled for recently. Several days before the shooting, Manuell Rogers experienced new episodes. She had removed weapons from the house, she told police.

Manuell Rogers told police after the shooting that he left the couple’s house because he believed Ashley was waving at other men while they were parked in front of their garage. “Manuell traveled to the storage unit to retrieve his shotgun and AR so that he could shoot them,” according to the report.

DeClark had apparently approached Rogers while he was at the storage unit.

Rogers is in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting arraignment on Thursday. He is charged with one count of open murder and five counts of attempted murder.