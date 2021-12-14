UNLV’s winter commencement includes more than 2,000 graduates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2,200 undergraduates and graduate students make up UNLV’s winter graduating class of 2021.

The winter class is 4% larger than last winter’s graduating class in 2020.

The commencement exercises took place on Tuesday, December 14, and included students from 37-states and 45 different countries.

Graduates ranged in age from 15 to 67-years-old. The overall age of UNLV’s latest graduating class is 27.

15-year-old Jack Rico is the youngest graduate in the class. He skipped junior high school and high school and started junior college right away.

At 13-years-old Rico tells 8 News Now he started attending UNLV and says he is very excited for the future.

“I’m very excited you know, it’s the end of a long journey, and seeing it close, I’m very excited,” Rico added.

On Tuesday, he graduated with honors and a bachelor’s degree in history.

It’s the first time since 2019 that UNLV graduates were able to cross the familiar Thomas and Mack stage during commencement.

Pandemic restrictions pushed commencement virtual in 2020, and in May the class gathered outdoors for the first time in decades at Sam Boyd Stadium.

About 88% of graduates are Nevada residents, and well over half (64%) are from ethnically diverse backgrounds.