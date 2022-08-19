LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dick Calvert, who for 52 years was the public address announcer at UNLV sporting events, is retiring.

Calvert, 86, has served the university in a variety of roles, but mostly is known for is commanding voice over the PA system at the school’s athletic events.

The university announced Calvert’s retirement in a news release earlier this week. Through a university spokesman, Calvert declined a request for an interview.

“After six decades, 52 years, about 5,000 games and events, and at 86 years of age, I believe it’s time to drop the mic and step away from UNLV game announcing for some fresh young talent,” Calvert said in the university’s release. “It’s been a super great ride, and I have loved every minute of it. Honestly, this university has done so much more for me and my family than I have ever done for it.”

Athletic director Erick Harper called Calvert a legend in college athletics and said his “unforgettable voice has become synonymous with not only UNLV but also with the city of Las Vegas as we grew into becoming the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

The university said Calvert would remain with the athletics department, working on special projects and also lending his voice to radio advertisements.

He is a member of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame and the the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame.

The school said Calvert holds the unique distinction of working for every athletic director in UNLV history.