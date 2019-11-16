UNLV’s oldest living alumna crowned Homecoming Queen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a special night at UNLV as the oldest university alumna was honored at the school’s signature homecoming event.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. It’s really great,” said Audrey James. “I’m just so excited.”

Audrey James is 105 years young.

“The flowers, and all of this. Oh, television. Who would’ve thought that for me?”

And she loved every second of her special night. She’s the college’s oldest living alumna. On Friday, she was crowned the 2019 honorary homecoming queen — and what a perfect fit she was.

“I said ‘am I dreaming?’” James told 8 News Now. “I would advise anyone going to school, going to college, to come here.”

James was one of the very few African American students at UNLV. She served as an educator for more than twenty years afterwards, teaching hundreds of children on the west side how to read.

“During my time, the blacks were segregated against almost everywhere you went,” James said. “So, I’m just fortunate enough to get through it.”

James still works three mornings a week as a supervisor of Fish, which is a food pantry she started 27 years ago.