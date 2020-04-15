UNLV’s coronavirus test kits to run out today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One key to getting schools and businesses re-opened is getting mmore people tested for coronavirus. Doctors need to know who has the disease, and who may have had it already but showed no symptoms.

The drive-thru curbside testing at UNLV’s Shadow Lane Campus has been up and running since March 23. However, last week, doctors at the site said they had enough tests to last through Wednesday but are searching to find more so they can continue testing.

Testing is also being done at private labs in the Las Vegas valley.

According to Johns Hopkins, Nevada has tested more than 26,600 people for the virus. That’s right on pace with average tests per capita across the country. Around 12% of all tests are positive.

In addition to testing for COVDI-19, many states are now pivoting to test for coronavirus antibodies to see who had the virus and didn’t know it.

“It will tell us who’s been infected a week ago, two months ago, several months ago. It will tell us how far the virus has penetrated into our society. One of the things we don’t know whether it will tell us or not are the antibodies its detecting — are they protecting us,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, University of California, San Francisco.

When UNLV does get more tests, they will be available by appointment and only after a telephone health screening.