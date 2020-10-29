UNLVPD: 7 golf carts stolen from university’s main campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least seven golf carts have been stolen from UNLV’s main campus. University police say the incidents occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 23 at all hours of the day.

The perpetrators appeared to have coordinated the thefts, with individuals taking the vehicles and putting them on a trailer connected to a pickup truck parked adjacent to the campus. The truck then left.

Police released the following description of the pickup:

Two-door

White

Some type of colored design on both doors

A green, four-door sedan was observed on surveillance video dropping the alleged thieves on campus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact University Police Services at 702-895-3668. Tips may also be sent online here.