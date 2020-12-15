UNLV Winter 2020 class going virtual for commencement at 4 p.m. today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 2,200 UNLV students are eligible to take part in a virtual commencement ceremony today at 4 p.m.

They are the Winter class of 2020. Watch the ceremony live here or on the 8NewsNow Facebook page.

The events can also be streamed at: https://www.unlv.edu/commencement.

A ceremony for some students who completed graduation requirements in the spring occurred this morning. About 3,000 students were eligible for that ceremony.

The virtual ceremonies are due to the continuing public health risks posed by large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic

Winter Commencement will begin at 4 p.m. More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate in the Winter ceremony, up 12 percent from last winter, according to UNLV. The Winter Class of 2020 represents 32 states and 36 foreign countries. Many are the first in their family to graduate from college, and 65 percent are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This winter’s class ranges in age from 19 to 75, with an average age of 27. Since 1964, UNLV has awarded more than 148,000 degrees.

The Spring Commencement began at 10 a.m. The Spring class comes from 36 states and 49 foreign countries, many are the first in their family to graduate from college, and 63 percent are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. The Spring 2020 class ranges in age from 19 to 80, with an average age of 27.