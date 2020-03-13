UNLV will move to remote/virtual classes on March 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a letter to students the President of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Marta Meana informed students that as of March 23 they will move toward remote/virtual classes amid concerns of coronavirus.

Students will start virtual classes beginning Monday, March 23, immediately following spring break.

The letter also stated that all normal university operations will continue, the campuses will be open, and students who live I our residence halls will be able to remain there.