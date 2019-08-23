UNLV welcomes new students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday morning, UNLV welcomed incoming students for the 2019-2020 school year. UNLV Creates takes place on Welcome Day the Friday before Fall classes begin.

UNLV Creates allows students and their families to learn more about their opportunities at the university through a fun and engaging event.

During the ceremony, students were asked to make a pledge to graduate from the University. The tradition signifies the beginning of their college career. Students were also given the honorary UNLV Rebel Cord to be worn at their graduation ceremony.