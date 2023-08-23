LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of new and returning students moved into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

New this year, freshmen moved in the weekend before classes start, starting their college journey early. Upper classmen moved into campus residential halls on Wednesday with the help of residential assistants (RA) and security.

This fall semester, the university is experiencing a bump in attendance. Enrollment is projected to top 31,000 students and the university is slated to welcome a record 4,600 first time, first year students. About 84% of those new first-time students are Nevada residents. UNLV staff says the school continues to attract students from Hawaii and California.

This school year, UNLV is also welcoming 400 newly admitted veterans and military family members, representing the largest group of new veterans students since the pandemic.

The first day of the fall semester is Monday, Aug. 28.