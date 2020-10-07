UNLV: Virtual winter commencement, mix of in-person, virtual classes for Spring 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winter graduation for UNLV students will be handled with virtual commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15, according to the university.

In a communication sent to students, UNLV officials also said the 2021 course schedule is close to being finalized, and classes will again be handled with a mix of remote and in-person courses similar to that of the fall 2020 semester.

“You can begin searching the spring 2021 class schedule and adding classes to your enrollment shopping carts on Oct. 19. Registration for the spring semester opens Nov. 2,” according to UNLV officials.

Times for the ceremonies are:

Spring 2020 virtual commencement: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

Winter 2020 virtual commencement: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

“We understand that this news is disappointing for our graduates and your families,” an email letter from UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield and Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Chris L. Heavey says.

“Commencement is the most important day in the life of a university and we were looking forward to celebrating in person with you. It is a culmination of your years-long effort to reach an important milestone, an effort that we know has been made more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The manner in which we celebrate does not diminish your achievement nor its significance, and we will be cheering for you, even from a distance.”

The adjustments have been made “due to the continuing public health risks posed by large gatherings” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change plans for big events.