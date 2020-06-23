UNLV to offer in-person and online continuing education classes in July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Continuing Education department is working hard to ensure a safe return to their educational programs. It was just announced that July classes will be offered both in-person and online.

Classes will be offered in the following categories:

Healthcare

Legal studies

Human resources

Aerospace and defense

Fitness and wellness

Nonprofit

Parenting

Real estate

Music

Performing arts

Design and technology

Leadership

Cannabis academy

Business administration

Financial planning

English as a second language, accent reduction

New health guidelines are as follows:

Enhanced cleaning – disinfection of high traffic areas and in classrooms

Hand sanitizer station – available in PAR 100 Registration office during business hours

Classroom arrangement – classrooms set-up to reinforce social distancing

Online offerings – increased online offerings to support your learning needs

Students health requirements:

Wear a face covering – when around others

Maintain social distancing – follow the signs that promote social distancing

Wash hands – frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer

Be mindful – of your surroundings and avoid crowded spaces

Feeling ill – Stay home if you have a fever, cough, or other related symptoms

For complete information and specific details on UNLV resuming on-campus operations and instructions, please visit their website.