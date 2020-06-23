UNLV to offer in-person and online continuing education classes in July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Continuing Education department is working hard to ensure a safe return to their educational programs. It was just announced that July classes will be offered both in-person and online.
Classes will be offered in the following categories:
- Healthcare
- Legal studies
- Human resources
- Aerospace and defense
- Fitness and wellness
- Nonprofit
- Parenting
- Real estate
- Music
- Performing arts
- Design and technology
- Leadership
- Cannabis academy
- Business administration
- Financial planning
- English as a second language, accent reduction
New health guidelines are as follows:
- Enhanced cleaning – disinfection of high traffic areas and in classrooms
- Hand sanitizer station – available in PAR 100 Registration office during business hours
- Classroom arrangement – classrooms set-up to reinforce social distancing
- Online offerings – increased online offerings to support your learning needs
Students health requirements:
- Wear a face covering – when around others
- Maintain social distancing – follow the signs that promote social distancing
- Wash hands – frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer
- Be mindful – of your surroundings and avoid crowded spaces
- Feeling ill – Stay home if you have a fever, cough, or other related symptoms
For complete information and specific details on UNLV resuming on-campus operations and instructions, please visit their website.