UNLV to offer in-person and online continuing education classes in July

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Continuing Education department is working hard to ensure a safe return to their educational programs. It was just announced that July classes will be offered both in-person and online.

Classes will be offered in the following categories:

  • Healthcare
  • Legal studies
  • Human resources
  • Aerospace and defense
  • Fitness and wellness
  • Nonprofit
  • Parenting
  • Real estate
  • Music
  • Performing arts
  • Design and technology
  • Leadership
  • Cannabis academy
  • Business administration
  • Financial planning
  • English as a second language, accent reduction

New health guidelines are as follows:

  • Enhanced cleaning – disinfection of high traffic areas and in classrooms
  • Hand sanitizer station – available in PAR 100 Registration office during business hours
  • Classroom arrangement – classrooms set-up to reinforce social distancing
  • Online offerings – increased online offerings to support your learning needs

Students health requirements:

  • Wear a face covering – when around others
  • Maintain social distancing – follow the signs that promote social distancing
  • Wash hands – frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer
  • Be mindful – of your surroundings and avoid crowded spaces
  • Feeling ill – Stay home if you have a fever, cough, or other related symptoms

For complete information and specific details on UNLV resuming on-campus operations and instructions, please visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories