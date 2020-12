LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Dec. 11, the UNLV Performing Arts Center will host a special Zoom concert featuring world-class guitarist Ricardo Cobo. It’s part of UNLV’s part of its “Live from” series.

Cobo is the leading classical guitarist of his generation and a UNLV guitar professor.

The cost of the event that will be live-streamed is $40. All of the concert proceeds will benefit the PAC to help offset costs it has incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.