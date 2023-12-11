LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas will honor the three victims of last week’s campus shooting with an outdoor vigil on Wednesday.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield announced Monday that in the wake of the “unfathomable tragedy,” a vigil will be held to honor the lives of Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson; Asst. Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas; and Associate Professor 69-year-old Naoko Takemaru, of Las Vegas.

The vigil will take place on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the north end of the Academic Mall near the Lee Pascal Rose Garden, just east of the Carlson Education Building and south of the UNLV Performing Arts Center buildings.

The vigil will serve as an opportunity for the UNLV community to “be together, to grieve together, and honor the lives of three colleagues, friends, and mentors who will never be forgotten,” Whitfield said in the announcement.

Chang’s academic experience shows he had been teaching at UNLV since 2001, most recently at the Lee Business School. He’s had a variety of journal publications and has been a featured speaker at numerous presentations and conferences.

Photo of Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang provided by UNLV

Navarro’s teaching interests were in accounting information systems. She was researching cybersecurity disclosures and assurance, internal control weakness disclosure, and data analytics. She was a certified information systems auditor.

Photo of Patricia Navarro-Velez provided by UNLV

Takemaru was an Associate Professor of Japanese Studies. She also authored a book, “Women in the Language and Society of Japan: The Linguistic Roots of Bias,” and wrote articles for journals. According to her UNLV biography, she oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business.

Photo of Naoka Takemaru provided by UNLV

A 38-year-old visiting professor who was injured in the shooting was hospitalized. That individual’s condition was last listed as stable by LVMPD officials.