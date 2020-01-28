UNLV to hold vigil for Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a news conference after he announced his retirement at Staples Center November 29, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Bryant announced he will retire from the NBA at the end of the 2015-16 season. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV plans to hold a vigil to remember and honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter who lost their lives, along with seven others, on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The Women of Color Coalition, a student group, has scheduled the vigil for Wednesday at 8 p.m. It will be in the Student Union courtyard on UNLV’s campus.

Investigators are looking into the crash that happened in Calabasas, California on Sunday. The tragic incident took the lives of the Lakers’ legend, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others.

Eclipse Theaters in downtown Las Vegas is also honoring Kobe Bryant with free entry into their theater to watch the Lakers vs. Trailblazers game on Friday, Jan. 31. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.