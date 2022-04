LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Tuesday that DACA renewals can now be done online.

A resource fair will be held for those who need help renewing their status April 21 at the UNLV Student Union from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The fair will include application assistance and review, vaccinations, and other helpful tools.

The student union is located at 4505 S Maryland Parkway, and the event will be held in ballroom C on the second floor.