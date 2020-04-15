UNLV receives more COVID-19 test kits, expanding curbside testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Medicine expects to double the number of curbside COVID-19 tests that it conducts daily. Currently, the university is doing 150 tests a day but plans to expand to 300 a day with the help of the Nevada National Guard.

UNLV, which was running low on test kits, received a large supply Tuesday.

UNLV began its curbside testing on March 23 and has tested more than 3,000 Southern Nevadans. To get tested a person must make an appointment and meet the the CDC requirements for testing. If you have symptoms, you should call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Friday for an appointment. UNLV plans to conduct testing until May 1 or until the supply of test kits is depleted.

Governor Steve Sisolak activated an additional 700 National Guard members Tuesday.

The nasal swab testing is done in the parking area outside UNLV Medicine located at 1125 Shadow Lane.

The testing is free to the patient and results are given in 5 – 7 days. All test results are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.