UNLV to end first dose vaccinations after May 7, according to letter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaccinations at UNLV are winding down, and first dose vaccinations will end after Friday, May 7, according to a letter from UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield.

Second dose appointments and walk-ins will continue for those who receive their first dose at UNLV.

Make your appointment here.

“I know we all long for life as near to ‘normal’ as possible, and you have the power to get us there by getting vaccinated,” Whitfield said.

The site has administered 110,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.