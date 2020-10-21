UNLV to celebrate graduate research at virtual showcase, watch live at 4 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV invites the community to join its Graduate Showcase celebration that will highlight exceptional graduate student research.

The campus event will be live-streamed Wednesday, Oct. 21 here on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The fourth annual Graduate Showcase will highlight some of the best and brightest graduate students from all across campus who competed for the chance to present their research at this special event.

Presenters include students who are looking into:

How to optimize learning and performance of motor skills

Challenges and experiences of Muslim women at U.S. colleges

Impact facial expressions have on social communication, and more.

Graduate school develops talent and trains leaders in every field, and the end result is a positive impact on the collective whole.

Today, as society faces many challenges, UNLV is celebrating the work of graduate students, who are often the experts who will discover solutions to our future challenges as a community.