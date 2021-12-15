Time capsule buried under new UNLV School of Medicine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A little bit of UNLV history was buried today in a time capsule.

The capsule was buried below the new Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Helping fill the steel case was School of Medicine Dean Dr. Marc Kahn, Nevada Health & Bioscience Corporation (NHBC) president and CEO Maureen Schafer, founding dean Barbara Atkinson, and Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine students.

Photo: UNLV

The capsule now contains graduation keepsakes, shirts, an empty Pfizer vaccination vial, a spikeball kit, and other timely items.

Construction on the new medical school building project began in October 2020 and is currently slated for completion in summer 2022.