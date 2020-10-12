UNLV Thomas & Mack COVID-19 testing site changing hours, will offer testing Sundays and Mondays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 testing site at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center is adjusting its hours and will begin offering tests on Sundays and Mondays to provide testing seven days a week between the UNLV site and the Las Vegas Cashman Center site.

The changes take effect this week. The UNLV site will be available Sunday through Thursday beginning this weekend, Oct. 18, and will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays. The Cashman Center site will continue operating Tuesdays through Saturdays, and will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

Both sites will continue operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TESTING LOCATIONS:

UNLV site: located in the Pavilion Room on the northwest side of Thomas & Mack Center on the second floor off Tropicana Avenue and University Drive

Cashman Center site: located in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue

Clark County, UMC and other partners operate the two community-based testing sites five days a week.

“The change of schedule for our community-based testing operation will provide even better service to the public because testing will now be available seven days a week to anyone who may need a test,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Testing continues to be an important tool in our fight against COVID-19. I want to thank the Clark County Fire Department, UMC, the Nevada National Guard and our other partners for their ongoing efforts provide this critical service to our community.”

The Cashman and UNLV sites offer nasal swab tests self-administered by patients with instructions from on-site clinicians. While appointments are recommended, both sites offer tests each day to people arriving without appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. You may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Health officials recommend a COVID-19 test for people if:

You have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

You have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19.

You were in a setting where you were exposed to a large crowd and people were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing.

You are planning to visit someone at high risk for COIVD-19 illness, including people 65 years of age and older or people with serious medical conditions.

Since May, Clark County and its partners say they have conducted 235,882 COVID-19 tests as part of its community-based testing efforts in Southern Nevada.