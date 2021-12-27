UNLV COVID testing, vaccination site reopens with long line

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a Christmas break, UNLV’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site reopened Sunday, Dec. 26 and it was a busy night.

The drive-thru site is open five nights a week from Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The site is located just east of Paradise Road across from UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

About 500 tests and 300 vaccinations, including booster shots are free and available each night on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone 12 and older can get a Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are available to those 18 and older. Shots are not available for children under 12 years old.

People seeking a test are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing the testing services. The account will allow you to get test results by email or phone. You can register on Color’s site for the test at this link.

This link will provide information on other testing sites around the Las Vegas valley.