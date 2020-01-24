UNLV Tech Park: 43,000-square-foot resort replica designed to drive innovation in gaming and hospitality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada Las Vegas along with a few partners including Caesars Entertainment, held a grand opening today for the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

The new research and technology hub was created to drive innovation in the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industry. Black Fire Innovation announced its collaboration with Intel Thursday morning as a key computing partner.

The park will serve as a high-tech economic base in Southern Nevada.

One element is Blackfire innovation which includes a living lab with an integrated resort inside. It’s designed to test out new concepts in gaming and hospitality.

Intel will partner with UNLV and Caesars Entertainment at the research facility opening soon at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research & Tech Park where hospitality concepts will be created and tested in a 43,000-square-foot replica integrated resort.

They even have hotel room test models.

“Everything in this room is designed to be on its own ecosystem, we can orchestrate the lighting, blinds. In this room, through a partnership with Toto we are going to look at things like detecting silent leaks and conserving water,” said Andrew Baca, Director of Business Innovation and Technology Strategy.

“Not only will they work alongside industry leaders and train the workforce of the future, Intel will play an integral role in improving the travel and hospitality customer experience,” said John Celona, Vice President of Business Innovation and Technology Strategy for Caesars Entertainment.

Intel will provide technology and computing resources, and the company will offer research and internship opportunities for students and partners.

“Intel has focused on delivering engaging experiences for generations, therefore a collaboration between Caesars Entertainment and UNLV was the perfect opportunity to create more immersive, responsive and intuitive guest experiences,” said Joe Jensen, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education Division.

Intel will also take up residence in the facility’s co-working space, where Intel experts will mentor and guide student interns and partners on course curriculum development that will bring industry-driven innovation to the classroom.

This is the latest announcement in a powerful collaboration between UNLV and Intel.

Facility staff say the simulator helps them analyze how guests interact in their resorts.

The space will offer opportunities for participating startups, researchers, and partners to examine how technology changes the way companies approach hospitality to appeal to evolving consumer tastes.

The UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park is located at 8400 West Sunset Road. For more information visit their website at unlvtechpark.com.