UNLV suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter, pending review of student death at boxing match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced Wednesday that it has placed the local chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity on an interim suspension, effective immediately and, pending the outcome of a review into the fraternity’s Nov. 19 “Fight Night” charity boxing event.

UNLV student Nathan Valencia and his parents. (Photo credit: Valencia family)

The decision from UNLV comes a week after the death of 20-year-old UNLV student Nathan Tyler Valencia, who was participant in the charity event. Valencia died days after on Nov. 23 from the head injuries he sustained at the charity fundraiser that was held at the Sahara Event Center.

According to the UNLV, under the terms of the suspension, the university’s Kappa Sigma chapter is required to cease all operations and activities, and its status as a registered student organization is revoked pending the results of an investigation by the university and its Office of Student Conduct.

(Courtesy: Valencia family)

The Nevada Sate Athletic Commission has also launched an investigation into the fraternity charity boxing event. During a livestream news conference Tuesday, Chairman Stephan J Cloobeck said the commission takes this tragedy very seriously.

Honor walk at Sunrise Hospital for Nathan Valenzia.

Cloobeck said they will investigate whether proper paramedics were at the charity boxing event and whether the referee was ever licensed and added that if any wrongdoing is found the enforcement of the actions will be handled based on state laws.