LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive fan of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball team has devoted her time to clipping precious memories of the squad and their games from publications and is now hoping for help keeping up with the hobby.

Janet Hopper is a UNLV super fan; that much is clear. One can tell by the decor of her home, highlighting her love for the Runnin’ Rebels, her regular attendance at UNLV basketball games since the 1980s, and her UNLV tattoo, which she got at the age of 81.

Janet Hopper shows off her UNLV tattoo, which she got at the age of 81. (KLAS)

“I’ve just always enjoyed doing it,” Hopper said. “I enjoy watching the players.”

Since 2009, she has been showing devotion to the players and the UNLV program in a unique way. Hopper has gathered years of newspaper clippings and memories of Rebels players and coaches.

“These are all articles that I cut out,” Hopper said, showing off the folders crafted specifically for UNLV memories.

Her love for the Rebels goes back to her high school years when Hopper was a cheerleader. Hopper’s granddaughter said her cheerleading has continued as the years have progressed.

“You don’t sit down,” Walls said to her grandmother. “You are cheering constantly.”

Janet Hopper and her granddaughter Ashley Walls get ready to cheer on the Runnin’ Rebels at a basketball game.

Keeping up the hobby has been a bit of a struggle since Hopper moved in with her granddaughter. Walls said the tight-knit community her grandmother was previously a part of would regularly receive newspapers, while now they’re a bit harder to come by.

Walls posted on the app Nextdoor, looking for newspaper donations. Additionally, she hopes the spotlight will show just how special her grandmother is.

“She loves people really well,” Walls said.

Newspapers containing UNLV game information can be sent to 6210 N. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas 89130, addressed to Janet Hopper. Additionally, email can be sent to Walls’ address.