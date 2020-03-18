UNLV students with other housing options must move out of dorms by March 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at UNLV who live in the dorms have until 5 p.m. on March 21 to move out of the dorms. The mandate is for students who have other housing options.

In a statement released Tuesday, the school said in part:

“We know the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has created unusual circumstances and uncertainty for everyone. We thank you for your patience as UNLV has adjusted operations over the last several weeks. Our focus continues to be providing a safe environment for our entire university community.

While there are no known cases of COVID-19 on our campus at this time, we have made the decision that students who have other housing options will be required to move out of UNLV residence halls no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21. This includes residents at Dayton Hall, Tonopah Complex, South Complex, and Upper Class Complex. It does not include residents at The Degree and Legacy LV as these properties are privately managed.”

Students who don’t have other options for housing will receive special approval to stay in the dorms, but they have to fill out an application. There are even instructions for students who are on Spring Break right now who will not be able to move their things out in time.

