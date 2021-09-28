UNLV students take part in National Voter Registration Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

In the state of Nevada, seats will be in the national spotlight in the 2022 election.

However, there is a growing trend of non-partisan registrations.

As part of National Voter Registration Day students at UNLV spent the afternoon registering to vote.

“You want your voice heard, everyone really wants that in the end,” said Desiree Caraballo a UNLV student. “I feel like voting is very important, especially if you want to make a change in today’s society so it’s really nice that they’re here to help me get my voice out there.”

The university sponsored many non-partisan registration booths.

“We’ve had a bit of buzz so we’re hoping for about maybe 150 to 200 folks to register through us,” said Erick Ochoa the program coordinator at UNLV’s Student Service Learning and Leadership.

Active voting numbers in Clark County show a growing non-partisan base.

August registration numbers show 499,000 are democrat, 362,000 are non-partisan, and 352,000 are republican.

Republican National Committee spokesperson, Keith Schipper, says a large part of that is due to automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles office.

“We want to make sure that we are getting anyone that identifies with the Republican party or maybe doesn’t know what the Republican party is, to understand what we’re about. The limited government, free enterprise, liberty for everyone,” Schipper tells 8 News Now.

There was not a democrat-affiliated registration booth on the UNLV campus on Tuesday.

Nevada Democratic Victory released a statement to 8 News Now.