LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – University of Nevada, Las Vegas students and staff returned to campus Tuesday morning more than a month after a deadly campus shooting.

The first day of the new semester was clouded by the shooting which took place on Dec. 6, however, campus members came together to heal through the campus-wide, Rebel Recovery Program.

The new year began with a focus on wellness. The Rebel Recovery Program will offer several scheduled and pop-up mental health events.

Sophomore Skylah Jackson-Buford was inside the Tonopah dormitory the day of the shooting and, at the advice of her mother, sought counseling in the days after.

“I didn’t really want to talk about it. It was just like, whatever, you know, but it kind of it kind of helped me to let things out,” Jackson-Buford shared.

Jamie Davidson, associate vice president for student wellness, said about 1,000 students reached out for help during the 10-day period after the shooting and before the semester ended.

“We want to have as much support as possible for them. I’m concerned that some people were away for the holidays, and now that they’re back on campus, they may re-experience some symptoms from the trauma. So, we have drop-in counseling, which is available for faculty, staff, and students. The counseling center offers free counseling for students all the time, including psychiatry services.”

Therapy dogs also offered support. “Back-to-School Art Making workshops” are also part of the program. Craft sessions include buttons, crochet, paper dolls, and collage workshops.

The Barrick Museum’s Executive Director Alisha Kerlin is proud to play a part.

“We were here on the day of the shooting. And it was very hard, very stressful. But UNLV has robust mental health opportunities for care and wellness programs.” Kerlin encouraged people to participate in the workshops. “We know that it’s not great to isolate in moments of trauma,” she said. “Being together in this low-stress environment is really the best way to be.”

Sophomore Rece Washington plans to attend some of the care and wellness programs being provided.

“I’m still on edge because I feel not much has changed to the campus in general since the shooting. But there’s a lot more support groups and a lot more like outreach events to help our mental state,” he said. Washington added that he is concerned with how open the UNLV campus appears.

Graduate student Chase Yezzi told 8 News Now he is relieved to be back.

“It’s lively. It’s nice to see security like they amped up security a lot. I see two security people like every few hundred yards around here now,” Yezzi said.

Despite the tragedy, Yezzi said there’s a stronger sense of community.

The art workshops are happening throughout the month but could be extended due to popular demand. Likewise, the drop-in counseling sessions are posted throughout the first week but could be extended based on demand.