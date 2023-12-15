LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary is inviting UNLV students, staff and faculty to get in free on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.

Jennifer Langford, manager at the sanctuary, said she wanted to do it to “show love and support for UNLV.” Admission is usually $10. The sanctuary is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday at 8103 Racel St. in the northwest valley. The parking lot is on Al Carrison Street.

The sanctuary is a forever home for animals that were abused or neglected, from exotic birds to goats, pigs, llamas, miniature horses, an ostrich, an emu and five desert tortoises. We met Langford earlier this year when she was getting ready for a major project — tearing down a 70-year-old structure that was housing peacocks and other birds.

An emu in a pen at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary.

A llama named Oreo at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary.

The pen out back at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary is home to donkeys, sheep and llamas.

A friendly goat at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary.

That’s done, and three new structures are in place as the sanctuary gets help from the community to fix things up.

Along with the new coops, nearby benches provide a spot to stop and enjoy the surroundings.

New structures have been built and painted orange, yellow, blue, green and purple, providing safer homes for peacocks, turkeys, chickens and roosters. And Langford has plans to do much more.

The Grinch is expected to be on-site both days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.