UNLV students share mixed feelings on vaccine mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Less than one week into fall classes, UNLV students are sharing mixed feelings on the mandate signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak requiring students at public colleges to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Some students said the new rules make them feel safer.

“I wouldn’t want to be in a classroom with someone who isn’t vaccinated and they choose to not wear a mask,” said Trenton Myles Carson, a Sophomore on campus.

“I have actually sat next to a few people who have been coughing and I have had to move a seat or so but I definitely feel safer,” said Aryana Romo, a first-year student.

Anna, a junior who declined to give her last name, said she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the mandate came down. But she didn’t particularly want to.

“I’m a junior in college. I’m almost done with my degree,” said Anna. “It’s unfair that I have to be forced to take a vaccine in order for me to take my degree.”

Needing to finish classes to graduate is a frequent motivator for students to get the vaccine.

“I’ll probably end up getting it because of the severe consequence,” said Taige McCoy. “So me personally, if I’m forced to do something it’s going to make me not want to do it even more.”

Students have to upload their proof of vaccine to the school by Nov. 1. The requirement does not apply to students taking online classes. UNLV has not announced fines or consequences yet for those who choose to ignore the vaccine requirement. Shots are available every day at the student health center and the school plans more pop-up clinics on campus in the coming weeks.