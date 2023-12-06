LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV students shared their fear with 8 News Now Wednesday after police said an active shooter opened fire on campus, killing three and injuring one.

Many had to evacuate with just the clothes on their backs, so it took hours for those on campus to find family and figure out where to go.

“Honestly, I just wanted to survive,” UNLV student Gia Renemae Calip said.

She and others said the alerts and warnings were terrifying to hear, as a once normal day became a moment no one on campus would forget.

“Everyone was really panicked,” one student told 8 News Now. “And kind of huddled in the corner of the room.”

Dozens ran, hid, and screamed as reports of an active shooter spread across campus just before noon.

“A lot of people are just hiding under the desks,” UNLV student Bryce Doughty said. “They’re calling their parents, they’re calling their loved ones, they’re calling their friends.”

Others who were wrapping up their semester with final exams and classes, were forced to shelter in place or evacuate as police took down the gunman.

“You go to campus, expect to study,” UNLV student Javier Alvarado said. “And would never think that something like this would happen.”

Many were able to reunite with loved ones hours later at the Thomas and Mack Center and The Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We didn’t have anything on us,” Calip told 8 News Now. “All of our backpacks, all of our belongings at the student union, and we had to run as fast as possible.”

Those who were shuttled on buses to the reunification and resource zones from campus were also given food, comfort, counseling and transportation if needed.

“You hear about this happening all over,” one UNLV student told 8 News Now. “And you never really think that it can happen to where you are.”

While the students who spoke with 8 News Now were thankful and grateful to be alive, they said this day will forever change their future.

“I’m graduating in two weeks,” Calip said. “I really wanted to get to graduation.”

“I think my takeaway is to just tell your family you love them,” she added. “You appreciate them.”

The resource center at Thomas and Mack was also providing shelter to students who couldn’t get back to their dorms. They were allowed to return home later in the evening.