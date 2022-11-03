LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A team from UNLV’s engineering lab is set to compete for $10 million.

The ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition will take place in Long Beach, California from Nov. 4 to 5. The competition sees teams from around the globe showcase the latest in technological developments intended to benefit humanity.

“The $10M ANA Avatar XPRIZE aims to create an avatar system that can transport human presence to a remote location in real time,” the organization’s website states.

Students in UNLV professor Pual Oh’s Drones and Autonomous Systems Lab have developed a humanoid robot, they call Avatar-Hubo, an endeavor four years in the making. Using cutting edge technologies in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, haptics, and more, Avatar-Hubo will allow users to control the robot’ movements and teleport their presence anywhere across the globe. This allows users to bypass hazardous locations when needed, and to provide care for individuals regardless where are.

UNLV’s team is one of 17 finalists set to compete for the $10 million prize. Of those 17 teams, UNLV is one of five based out of the U.S.