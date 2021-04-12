UNLV students host virtual bingo night to help pups in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students from UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality are partnering with local dog rescue nonprofit Wagging Tails Rescue Las Vegas for a virtual bingo night Friday, April 16.

Students enrolled in the Festival and Event Management Capstone course at UNLV normally work in the planning of UNLVino, the popular annual wine tasting event that is held at UNLV, but this year that event was cancelled due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Instead, students enrolled in the course were split into teams and tasked to set-up a virtual or hybrid event for a nonprofit of their choice. Several of the hospitality students decided on helping the Wagging Tails Rescue Las Vegas nonprofit.

“Our team reached out to Wagging Tails after we learned about their amazing mission of rescuing homeless and abandoned dogs from high-kill shelters and owner surrenders,” said Teamarie Oxborrow, hospitality student who serves as the event’s marketing manager. She along with four other students of the Festival and Event Management course have worked hard this semester to organize this event, that is also dear to their hearts. “We were also very moved by the fact that they don’t have a physical facility, so they completely rely upon volunteer fosters to be able to rescue dogs from all over the valley,” added Oxborrow.

For Wagging Tails Rescue Las Vegas this is an opportunity to raise awareness of the homeless dogs in the community that need homes.

“They’re not broken, they’re not damaged, a lot of them are perfect, but maybe their family just had something happen that made them unable to keep caring for them. We’re so excited to partner and get the word out, because if we can get just a couple more fosters, it means we can save even more dogs.” Jodi Simard, Executive Director of Wagging Tails Rescue Las Vegas

The goals for the upcoming bingo night event include:

Raise awareness of Wagging Tails Rescue Las Vegas

Promote the Wagging Tails’ mission to help homeless dogs in the Las Vegas valley

Look for people with an interest in fostering a homeless dog

The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday evening via the live Zoom event. Those interested in taking part can sign up here: www.playforwaggingtailslv.com

Sign ups are accepted until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 15th. There will be multiple rounds and prizes for winners. All ages, families and pets are welcome to participate.