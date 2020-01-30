UNLV students hold vigil for basketball legend Kobe Bryant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Women of Color Coalition at UNLV held a vigil for Kobe Bryant Wednesday night.

“Kobe seems like such an invincible person. It didn’t really kick in right way for me,” said Jelani Baker from Las Vegas.

Bryant was killed alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” Vanessa Bryant said in a heartbreaking post on Instagram Wednesday.

“He’s here with all of us around the world. So, that’s all that matters,” said Quezdon Ivey from Las Vegas.

Between the heartache and disbelief, an inspiring message has prevailed.

“Life is too short to slack off in school or anything so I just stepped up in everything that I do and everything that I do from now on is for Kobe and Gigi,” said Tyreequq Isaac.