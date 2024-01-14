LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV students will return to campus for the spring semester on Tuesday, just over a month after a gunman opened fire on campus killing three professors and injuring another.

UNLV’s campus will see an increase in security guards for the spring semester as well as a variety of resources including counseling for students and faculty.

“They offer therapy sessions to the students and counselors that we can talk to you about it. I myself have went to therapy here and to me, it was very beneficial,” UNLV freshman Arianna Jennings said.

Later in the month, UNLV plans to roll out its campus-wide “Rebel Recovery Program” which includes mental health events, wellness services, and security and safety information.

Meanwhile, students are doing what they can to look out for their fellow Rebels and remain UNLV strong.

“I’ve seen some students just kind of, you know, break down from all of it and we’ve all come together like ‘Hey I don’t know you, but you need a hug right now, here you go,'” Jennings said. “Everyone is supporting everyone right now.”

The semester begins Tuesday and ends the week of May 10. All classes scheduled in Beam Hall have been moved to other buildings or online.