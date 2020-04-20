UNLV students, faculty assemble ‘read-aloud videos’ for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While schools are out and libraries are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, UNLV’s College of Education students and faculty are coming up with new ways to ensure story time for children continues. The catch? As most everything is these days, it is virtual.

They have created an online library of nearly 50 read-aloud stories for parents and their children.

On the YouTube channel, kids can access stories featuring animals and fun characters. The stories are brought to life and read by UNLV professors and student teachers.

They have also compiled other videos and additional resources for parents and teachers on the Zeiter Literacy Center website.

Videos are uploaded daily, so children and their parents will be able to access new content each day.

Danica Hays, UNLV’s College of Education Executive Associate Dean, came up with the idea for the project and then partnered with Varner and colleagues from the Zeiter Literacy Center to create an online library.